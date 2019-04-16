Havoc Move on to President's Cup Semifinals

April 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - When the Havoc selected the Pensacola Ice Flyers as their Challenge Round opponent, they based that decision partly on a 6-0-2 head-to-head regular season record.

But if hockey has proven anything, it's that regular season records mean nothing in the playoffs. (See Roanoke's series sweep to upset top-seeded Peoria.)

Pensacola and Huntsville took it all the way to a winner-take-all third game, but the Havoc came out on top in a series that many were saying would end up being one of the strongest matchups of the playoffs.

"Pensacola played extremely well, and things could have gone either way," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "It wasn't pretty at times, but we got some huge saves and timely goals which allowed us to move on after a really tough series."

Huntsville's side of the match-up was difficult for fans as their usual home ice at the Von Braun Center was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict. A sell-out at the VBC is just over 6,000 people. The two teams opened the series at the Benton H. Wilcoxon Ice Complex in Huntsville on Thursday, April 11, where the maximum capacity is 651.

After a scoreless opening period, Huntsville's top scorer and SPHL First Team All-Star Ryan Salkeld finally broke through with a short-handed goal just 27 seconds in to the middle frame to give the Havoc the lead. The Ice Flyers tied the game early in the third period, but scores from Sy Nutkevitch and Christian Powers put the game out of reach and Huntsville nailed down a 3-1 victory in game one.

Salkeld recorded three points on the night (1g, 2a) and Kyle Sharkey continued his hot streak by notching assists on all three Huntsville goals.

The series moved to the Gulf Coast of Florida for game two on Saturday, April 13, where the Havoc were ready to put Pensacola away. However, the Ice Flyers had other plans. Huntsville once again jumped out to a lead thanks to a late first period score by Rob Darrar, but Pensy scored two in the second period to swing momentum back to their side. Havoc rookie Josh Bowes tied the game for the good guys in the third to send it to overtime, but Pensacola scored 4:27 in to the extra frame to force a winner-take-all game three back in the Rocket City.

Darrar and Bowes each assisted on the other's goals in game two.

Back at the Iceplex in Huntsville, both teams skated for their playoff lives in front of a small sold-out, boisterous, and partisan crowd. Salkeld and Sharkey each found the back of the net in the first period and, for a moment, it seemed as if the Havoc might cruise in to the semifinals. However, Pensacola matched Huntsville's output in the second period, tying the game at 2 heading in to the final 20 minutes.

Darrar scored a little over two minutes into the third period which was followed two minutes later by a Peter Sikalis smash from the point to put Huntsville up by a pair. The next 15 minutes of energetic play finally yielded another Ice Flyers goal when they pulled their keeper with 3:20 left in the game, but Huntsville's sturdy defense bolted the door and the team nailed down the victory to move on to a best-of-three semifinal series against a familiar foe in the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Huntsville keeper Max Milosek made 136 saves during the Pensacola series.

Semifinal Round vs. Knoxville

Seeds 2 through 5 survived the opening weekend, which means Huntsville will take on the fourth-place finisher in the regular season - the Knoxville Ice Bears (29-22-5). (The Birmingham Bulls host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the other semifinal.)

"Knoxville will be another major challenge," said Detulleo. "They are a fast, hard-working and skilled team that are dangerous. We need to raise our level of play another notch to get past them."

The teams were evenly matched in the regular season with the Havoc holding a slight edge, winning four of six meetings. Two of those were shutouts recorded by both Havoc keepers. In fact, both Milosek and Mike DeLaVergne have two wins and one loss against Knoxville this season.

Their last meeting was a drubbing by Knoxville on March 24, 2019. The Ice Bears scored four unanswered to start the game and Huntsville avoided the shutout with a lone goal in the third period by Saverio Posa in his second game with the Havoc.

During the regular season, Powers led the Havoc with 8 points (4g, 4a) against Knoxville, followed closely by Salkeld (5g, 1a), Nutkevitch (2g, 4a), and Darrar (1g, 5a).

The Havoc outscored the Ice Bears 21 to 12 in the regular season and were virtually tied in head-to-head shots Huntsville 183 to Knoxville's 179.

Both teams fielded a pair of players on the All-Rookie Team - Darrar and Alec Brandrup for Huntsville, Scott Cuthrell and Doug Rose for Knoxville.

Game one of the semifinals is Thursday, April 18, on Pharmacy First Ice at the Von Braun Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at the VBC box office or online through Ticketmaster.

Game two will be in Knoxville on Saturday, April 20 at 6:35 CT. Be sure to visit the Havoc social media sites to find out how you can follow the game online with either the live video stream or on 97.7 The Zone.

If necessary, the teams will play game three back in Huntsville on Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2019

Havoc Move on to President's Cup Semifinals - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.