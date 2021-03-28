Havoc Lose to Ice Bears

March 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc lost to the Ice Bears by a score of 3-0 on Sunday Night. Huntsville and Knoxville both finished the game with 33 shots on goal. Ice Bear goalie Peter Di Salvo recorded his 104th career win in the shutout which was good for an SPHL record.

The Havoc return to action April 1st against Macon.

