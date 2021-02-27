Havoc Lose at Home against Mayhem
February 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc fell to the Macon Mayhem 4-1 on Friday night. After coming from behind to win on Thursday, the Mayhem jumped out to an early lead in Huntsville on Friday. Macon took a 3-0 lead before Tommy Besinger got the Havoc on the Board late in the third period. The Mayhem closed out the game with an empty-net goal to secure the win.
Huntsville returns to action tomorrow night at home against Birmingham.
