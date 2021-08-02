Havoc Invite Three from Free Agent Camp

August 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo invited three players from the Havoc Free Agent camp to the Havoc main Training Camp in October.

Dante Juris, 25, is a defensemen from Pickerington, OH. Juris previously played in fourth-tier professional hockey in Sweeden with Sandvikens IK where he put up 3 points in 10 games.

"Juris was the most dynamic player throughout camp. He was a offensive force from the blue-line and was a thrill to watch" said Stefan when asked about Juris.

Zach Pamaylaon, 25, played his collegiate career at Bryn Athyn College in Pennsylvania. The Aiea, Hawaii native had 34 points over 62 games in his three-year college career. Assistant Coach Stu Stefan had high praise for the forward,

"Zach played a great two-way game. He's a strong skater who seemed to always have energy on either side of the ice."

Cooper Seedott, 25, made the rounds on social media after he made a flurry of saves at the annual Red & Black game. Seedott is a 6'1" goalie who played four years at Lindenwood University. During his time with the Lions, Seedott had an impressive career netting in a 41-2-0 record along with a .929 save percentage.

"Cooper comes from a dominant college program with Lindenwood and had a stellar career there", said Stefan, "He has a high compete level and never gives up on a play."

These three players will be in Huntsville for the main camp in October to compete for a spot on the opening night roster.

