Havoc Ink Two Forwards

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forwards Carter Roo and Austin Martinsen have signed for the 2022-23 season.

Roo, 25, is a left-handed forward from Champlin, MN. Roo appeared in 5 games for the Havoc last season after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Throughout his collegiate career, Roo amassed 95 points in 124 games.

Martinsen, 25, is a left-handed forward from Farmington, MN. Making his professional debut with the Havoc, Martinsen spent four seasons with the Ausburg University Auggies. Martinsen was named captain in his senior season and scored 38 points in 30 games.

Roo is the thirteenth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season.

