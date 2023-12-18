Havoc Hit a Jackpot on Huntsvegas Night

December 18, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Coming back home after a disappointing loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts, the Havoc would look to bounce back at home on Saturday for Huntsvegas Night.

Starting as a physical game, the first period would see the Havoc kill off three penalties and be limited to only six shots.

The Havoc would see their penalty struggles continue into the second period, as Pensacola would score on their fourth powerplay chance, making it 1-0 about halfway through the period. However, the tables would turn as the Havoc then found themselves on the powerplay three times in the second frame, scoring with Robbie Fisher batting the puck out of mid-air to tie the game at one.

Heading into the final twenty minutes, the Havoc started the period on the powerplay, with David Thomson giving them their first lead of the night at 2-1.

The special teams would be the deciding factor for this game, as the Havoc converted again on one of their five powerplays, with newly acquired Buster Larsson scoring his first as a member of the Havoc to give them a two-goal lead late into the third period.

Goaltender Brian Wilson would shine in his return to the VBC after a call-up to the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), improving his season stats to a save percentage of .932% and a goals-against average of 1.89.

Ahead of three upcoming home games on December 22nd, 23rd, and 26th, head coach Stuart Stefan sees this as an opportunity for his team to elevate their game and establish their style of play. "Our guys feel the energy of the VBC. We've had a long stretch of dropping a game and winning the bounce-back game, and that's something that can't keep happening. I hope we're able to use this homestand to our advantage and gain some momentum."

The Havoc will be at home for the holidays with games on December 22nd, 23rd, and 26th.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.