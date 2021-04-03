Havoc Halt Streaking Ice Bears

The Huntsville Havoc took on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night. After an early lead by the Ice Bears in the first, the Havoc answered back with three goals in the second. Both teams were scoreless in the third to send the contest into overtime. Early into overtime Matthew Barnaby found an opening and scored his 13th goal of the season to win the game for Huntsville.

The Havoc return to action Monday night at home against Knoxville.

