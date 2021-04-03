Havoc Halt Streaking Ice Bears
April 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc took on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night. After an early lead by the Ice Bears in the first, the Havoc answered back with three goals in the second. Both teams were scoreless in the third to send the contest into overtime. Early into overtime Matthew Barnaby found an opening and scored his 13th goal of the season to win the game for Huntsville.
The Havoc return to action Monday night at home against Knoxville.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2021
- Ice Bears Fall to Havoc in OT, Clinch Playoff Spot - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Havoc Halt Streaking Ice Bears - Huntsville Havoc
- Bowen's Pair Ensure Mayhem's 21st Win - Macon Mayhem
- Ice Flyers Slow Start Leads to Overtime Loss in Rematch against Bulls - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Halt Streaking Ice Bears
- Havoc Fall Short in Macon
- Havoc Lose to Ice Bears
- Havoc Top Birmingham 4-2
- Huntsville Adds Fayetteville Forward