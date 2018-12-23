Havoc Gift Fans with Weekend Sweep of Evansville

December 23, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc scored goals less than a minute apart in Saturday night's home skate against the Evansville Thunderbolts. It turned out to be the only offense they needed as Huntsville held on for 2-1 victory.

The win was Huntsville's fourth in a row with three of them coming against the Thunderbolts.

"It was great to come back home after an extended road trip and get a win in front of our crowd," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We made some timely goals and Deli (Mike DeLaVergne) made big saves when we needed it. It's a good feeling to get the win before the Christmas break."

It was a slightly depleted Thunderbolt team that came calling at the Von Braun Center. With five scratches and two players who were waived earlier that morning, the team fielded 13 position players.

Both teams played a scrappy and scoreless first period, but Ryan Salkeld finally pushed through for the Havoc in the second, beautifully dekeing two players to work his way straight toward the Evansville goal where he punched one past rookie keeper Aaron Taylor.

A mere 48 seconds later, John Schiavo passed the puck through the slot to an unguarded Christian Powers, who easily hit the back of the net to give the Havoc a 2-0 lead. Huntsville outshot the visitors 32 to 10 over the first two periods.

The Thunderbolt defense settled down and the team even showed signs of life by scoring on a powerplay seven minutes into the third period, but the Havoc locked down the game and came away with the 2-1 victory.

Nearly 6,000 fans attended the game, which also happened to be the team's first Wiener Dog Winter Races. (Another wiener dog race is scheduled for late February.)

Huntsville goalie Mike DeLaVergne made 24 saves, including 14 in the third period, to secure the win.

Highlights from tonight's game, including multiple views of each goal, can be found on the Havoc YouTube page.

Huntsville has won all four matches against the Thunderbolts so far this season. They won't meet again until February.

Salkeld has a four-game point streak going (2g, 3a) and leads the team in scoring with 18 points (9g, 9a).

Next Game

The Havoc host a two-game series against the Peoria Rivermen next weekend. Game one on Friday, Dec. 28, is Faith and Family Night and the puck drops at 7 p.m. Game two on Saturday, Dec. 29, has a special 1 p.m. start time and every fan through the doors gets a free Havoc hat.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.