Havoc Game Sunday at 5pm

Family 4 Pack and Team Poster Giveaway!

Join your Huntsville Havoc for a matinee clash with in-state rival Birmingham, this Sunday at the VBC! Puck drop is at 5:00pm. The first 2,500 fans through the door will receive a 2021-22 Havoc Team Poster, and the entire team will be signing autographs in East Hall following the game!

For one night only, secure our Family 4 Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for ONLY $60! This is an online only offer, and not valid by phone or at the VBC Box Office. A limited number of Family 4 Packs are available so be sure to secure yours NOW: Family 4 Pack

Tickets for Sunday are already moving fast! Get yours by calling the Havoc office between 9am-5pm at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is February 20th! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 2/20 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com Huntsville Havoc | 700 Monroe Street, Huntsville, AL 35801

