Havoc Fall to Mayhem 2-1
December 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc dropped their first game of the season to Macon 2-1. The Mayhem outshot the Havoc 32-29 with all three goals coming in the second period. Havoc newcomer, Isaac Johnson, managed to score his second goal in as many games for Huntsville's lone goal.
The Havoc return to action on Sunday, January 3rd against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2020
- Havoc Fall to Mayhem 2-1 - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Fall to Mayhem 2-1
- Havoc Win Opener Versus Knoxville
- Havoc Release 2020-21 Opening Night Roster
- Join Havoc Rewards
- SPHL Veteran Yakura Joins Havoc