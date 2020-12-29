Havoc Fall to Mayhem 2-1

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc dropped their first game of the season to Macon 2-1. The Mayhem outshot the Havoc 32-29 with all three goals coming in the second period. Havoc newcomer, Isaac Johnson, managed to score his second goal in as many games for Huntsville's lone goal.

The Havoc return to action on Sunday, January 3rd against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

