Havoc Fall to Bulls

January 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc lost to the Bulls by a score of 4-1 at the Von Braun Center on Saturday night. Ryan Cook scored in the first period as the Havoc took a 1-0 lead. Birmingham then scored four unanswered goals including an empty-net goal in the third period.

The Havoc return to action Thursday, February 4th against Pensacola in Huntsville.

