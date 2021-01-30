Havoc Fall to Bulls
January 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc lost to the Bulls by a score of 4-1 at the Von Braun Center on Saturday night. Ryan Cook scored in the first period as the Havoc took a 1-0 lead. Birmingham then scored four unanswered goals including an empty-net goal in the third period.
The Havoc return to action Thursday, February 4th against Pensacola in Huntsville.
