Havoc Fall in Pelham

January 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







PELHAM,AL - On a Monday afternoon, the Havoc would travel south to play the rival Birmingham Bulls.

Peppering the Bulls through three periods with 36 shots, Birmingham would be the only team to score as they got two past Hunter Vorva.

The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway.

