Havoc Fall in OT vs Pensacola
December 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc played in its eighth overtime game of the season Friday night, falling at home to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2. Tyler Piacentini evened the score at 1 a piece in the second period after a Pensacola goal mid way through the first. The Ice Flyers retook the lead at the 9:00 mark of the third before Rob Darrar scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at the three minutes later. In overtime, Pensacola scored 2:42 into the period to secure the win.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
