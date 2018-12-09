Havoc Escape Quad City with a Shootout Win

December 9, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





MOLINE, ILLINOIS - The Huntsville Havoc made the long trip to west Illinois on Friday, Dec. 8, to take on the newest franchise in the SPHL -- the Quad City Storm.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead, but it took a shootout for the Havoc (7-6-1) to record their third win in a row 3-2.

"We got off to another good start and played a solid game," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Their goaltender played extremely well and forced the game to a shootout, but it was great to get the extra point on the road."

After the game was delayed at Tax Slayer Arena by nearly an hour for ice surface issues, Huntsville winger John Schiavo decided to get the action started early, scoring a mere 57 seconds in to the game.

Ryan Salkeld threatened to make the game a blow out by recording his own goal 2:33 into the first period, but the Quad City defense settled down and kept the Havoc scoreless for the rest of regulation.

The Storm (5-7-2) began the long climb back with a goal six minutes into the second period and tied the game early in the third. Neither team scored the rest of the game.

Huntsville outshot Quad City 49-27 in regulation, but the Storm pressured Havoc keeper Max Milosek in the overtime, peppering him with five shots on goal, while the QC netminder only had to make one save.

The game was decided in a shootout, and much like the first period, the Havoc jumped out to the early advantage when Christian Powers beat Storm goalie Eric Levine on his first trip down the ice. It was the only time either team hit the back of the net in the shootout and Huntsville escaped with the 3-2 win.

Milosek made 30 saves and stoned the Storm on five shootout attempts to help secure the win for the Havoc. It was also his third consecutive win between the pipes.

Salkeld has scored five points (2g, 3a) in his last three starts.

The Havoc make the short trip from Moline to Peoria on Sunday (about 45 minutes) to play an afternoon matinee against the Rivermen. The Havoc have yet to play the Rivermen this season, but the last time these two faced off was a memorable one. Huntsville beat Peoria in game three of the SPHL championship series last year to take the President's Cup title.

Weiner Dog Christmas

The Havoc return to the Von Braun Center on Dec. 22, to play Evansville, but there will be a major attraction during the intermissions. It will be our first Weiner Dog Christmas. Register your dachshund on the Havoc app and you can race them on the ice for a chance to win valuable prizes.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2018

Havoc Escape Quad City with a Shootout Win - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.