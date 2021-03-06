Havoc Drop Road Game against Macon
March 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Saturday night. The Havoc kept it competitive early, with a first period goal from Justin MacDonald. After a scoreless second period, the Mayhem scored twice in the third.
The Havoc return to action next Thursday on the road against Knoxville.
