Havoc Drop Road Game against Macon

March 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Saturday night. The Havoc kept it competitive early, with a first period goal from Justin MacDonald. After a scoreless second period, the Mayhem scored twice in the third.

The Havoc return to action next Thursday on the road against Knoxville.

