Havoc Drop Road Contest vs. Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE - The Havoc dropped their road contest against the Ice Bears by a score of 6-2. Huntsville drops to .500 on the season with three wins and three losses.

The Ice Bears got out to a blistering start with four goals coming in the first period. Knoxville went on to take a 5-0 lead in the second period before John Schiavo and Mathieu Newcomb got on the board for the Havoc. Knoxville added on one more in the third to notch their second win of the season.

Huntsville returns to action Monday, January 18th on the road against Birmingham.

