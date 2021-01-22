Havoc Drop Heartbreaker in Birmingham

January 22, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







BIRMINGHAM - The Havoc came up short in a back-and-forth road contest against the Birmingham Bulls. The Havoc started the game in dominant fashion, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Matthew Barnaby, Andrew Romano, and Rob Darrar all scored in the first before Romano notched another in the second. Tyler Piacentini added on to the Havoc's lead with his second goal of the season. The Havoc finished the second with a 5-3 lead. The third period saw the Bulls score five goals to overtake the Havoc.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.