Havoc Drop Heartbreaker at Macon
February 25, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Thursday night. After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Mayhem stormed back, outscoring the Havoc 4-1 after the first period. With seconds remaining in regulation, Macon tied the game to force overtime. The Mayhem ended the game with a goal 1:35 into overtime.
The Havoc return to action Friday night against the Mayhem in Huntsville.
