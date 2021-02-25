Havoc Drop Heartbreaker at Macon

February 25, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Thursday night. After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Mayhem stormed back, outscoring the Havoc 4-1 after the first period. With seconds remaining in regulation, Macon tied the game to force overtime. The Mayhem ended the game with a goal 1:35 into overtime.

The Havoc return to action Friday night against the Mayhem in Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.