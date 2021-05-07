Havoc Drop Game One against Macon

May 7, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc lost game one of the SPHL semifinals to the Macon Mayhem on Thursday night. Justin MacDonald scored the first goal of the game giving the Havoc a 1-0 lead in the first period. Macon quickly answered with two goals ending the first with a 2-1 advantage. Macon added two more goals in the third period including an empty-net goal to secure a 4-1 win.

The Havoc will face elimination in game two Saturday in Macon.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.