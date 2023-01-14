Havoc Drop 8 on Thunderbolts
January 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL â In front of their fifth sell-out crowd, the Havoc would drop 8 goals on the Thunderbolts!
A competitive first period would see the Havoc and Thunderbolts end at 2-2 but a six-goal second period from the Havoc would seal the deal. Tyler Piacentini would score the eighth goal of the game to notch his 200th point of his career!
Nick Latinovich would make 34 saves in the win.
