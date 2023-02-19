Havoc Dominate Marksmen 6-1

HUNTSVILLE,AL â Sunday would see the Marksmen take on the Havoc.

After a quick Marksmen goal, the Havoc would answer quickly with two of their own. The first was from Rob Darrar and the second was from Jacob Barber. They would take their one-goal lead into the second period.

The second period would see Havoc legend Sy Nutkevitch break another record, becoming the all-time goal leader with his 111th career goal. With help from Sy's record breaker, the Havoc would head into the final 20.

The offense would erupt in the third as Tyler Piacentini, Jacob Barber, and Bair Gendunov would score to finish off the night with a 6-1 victory over Fayetteville.

Max Milosek would shine with 25 saves including a couple of highlight reel saves.

