Havoc Comeback Falls Short, Team Heads to Peoria for Deciding Game

April 27, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Havoc started Friday night's game with every intention of bringing a title to Huntsville in front of another sell-out crowd at Propst Arena in the Von Braun Center. The only thing standing between them and the President's Cup was a determined Peoria Rivermen squad.

Despite outshooting Peoria 34 to 20, the Havoc could only manage a pair of scores against a suffocating defense and dropped game two 3-2.

"It was an incredible atmosphere tonight at the VBC," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Unfortunately, we couldn't deliver for the home crowd. We dug ourselves a hole and just couldn't climb out. However, we have another chance to bring the cup back to Huntsville. This group has been resilient all playoffs and we're looking forward to Sunday."

Peoria got on the board in the first 85 seconds of the game, but Huntsville's Stuart Stefan tied it back up with a wrister from the slot less than two minutes later.

Just before the teams would break for the first intermission, Peoria's Alec Hagaman slipped one past a sprawling Keegan Asmundson to put the Rivermen up 2-1.

Peoria got a third score at 3:38 in the second period. Huntsville's Sy Nukevitch would get one back on a top-shelf shot over a diving Tyler Parks, who recorded 32 saves in the win.

Despite a pair of powerplay opportunities in the final period, the Havoc could not get another shot past Parks and the Peoria Rivermen won 3-2, forcing a game three to determine the SPHL President's Cup champion.

Here are the video highlights from Friday night's game.

Next Game

The puck drops for game three at the Peoria Civic Center at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/Huntsvillehavoc, follow the blow-by-blow on our Twitter account, or watch the championship game on sphllive.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.