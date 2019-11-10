Havoc Comeback Attempt Falls Short

November 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





A rough start that included two shorthanded goals against the Havoc and an early 4-0 deficit doomed the Huntsville Havoc Sunday night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Havoc bounced back with four goals in the second period, but the effort fell short after a pair of late goals in the third period sealed the game for the Ice Bears.

