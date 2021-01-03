Havoc Bounce Back against Ice Flyers

January 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc got back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Ice Flyers on Sunday. Tyler Piacentini got things started with a goal in the first period. He was followed by Kyle Rhodes and John Schiavo as well as Mathieu Newcomb scoring his first professional goal. Jason Pawloski made his Havoc debut holding Pensacola to just one goal and notching 25 saves.

The Havoc return to action January 9th on the road at Macon.

