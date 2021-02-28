Havoc Bounce Back against Bulls

February 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc finished their three-game weekend with a win against the Bulls on Saturday night. After dropping two games to Macon they found their stride against Birmingham winning 5-2. John Schiavo recorded the second Havoc hat-trick of the season while Isaac Johnson added on two more goals. Max Milosek returned to goal after a night off and tallied a total of 34 saves.

Huntsville returns to action March 5th at Knoxville.

