Havoc Blowout Bulls

February 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Havoc started a two-game road stretch with a dominant victory over Birmingham. The Havoc scored six goals in the first period with Sy Nutkevitch accounting for two. After a scoreless second period Tyler Piacentini extended the Havoc's lead to 7-0 in the third. Max Milosek had 25 saves in his first shutout of the season.
The Havoc return to action Saturday night on the road against Pensacola.
