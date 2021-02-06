Havoc Blowout Bulls

The Havoc started a two-game road stretch with a dominant victory over Birmingham. The Havoc scored six goals in the first period with Sy Nutkevitch accounting for two. After a scoreless second period Tyler Piacentini extended the Havoc's lead to 7-0 in the third. Max Milosek had 25 saves in his first shutout of the season.

The Havoc return to action Saturday night on the road against Pensacola.

