Havoc Beat Marksmen

HUNTSVILLE, AL â Honoring the historic Space Industry in Huntsville, the Havoc took on the Fayetteville Marksmen.

With a first period that saw Fayetteville take an early lead, the Havoc would end up scoring two in the second period but would still trail Fayetteville.

The final twenty minutes would see Nathan Hudgin tie the game up while Sam Hunter would score the game-winner with 48 seconds left in the game!

