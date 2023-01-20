Havoc Beat Marksmen
January 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL â Honoring the historic Space Industry in Huntsville, the Havoc took on the Fayetteville Marksmen.
With a first period that saw Fayetteville take an early lead, the Havoc would end up scoring two in the second period but would still trail Fayetteville.
The final twenty minutes would see Nathan Hudgin tie the game up while Sam Hunter would score the game-winner with 48 seconds left in the game!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023
- Thunderbolts Earn Overtime Win Over Bobcats - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Havoc Beat Marksmen - Huntsville Havoc
- Levine, Rivermen Silence Storm 5-0 - Peoria Rivermen
- Dawgs Race Past Bulls in 5-2 Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Game Notes: NHL/Jr. Ice Flyers Night - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Space Night Gameday - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Beat Marksmen
- Space Night Gameday
- Game Preview
- This Weekend: Space Night and Youth Jersey Giveaway
- Havoc Drop 8 on Thunderbolts