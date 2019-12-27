NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Havoc Beat Knoxville to Complete December Road Trip

December 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release

The Huntsville Havoc completed another road comeback Thursday night, beating the Knoxville Ice Bears 7-4. Huntsville (13-7-1) has played every game as the visitor dating back to November 29th. In that span, the Havoc managed a 6-2 record with three overtime wins.

Sy Nutkevitch and newcomer Ryan Verbeek each tallied two goals, while Verbeek added an assist. Verbeek's second goal at the 8:54 mark of the third period proved to be the game winning goal as well. Saverio Posa, Rob Darrar and Pat Condon each scored a goal as well.

Max Milosek stopped 35 shots as the netminder for the Havoc.

After a 4-week, 8 game road trip, the Huntsville Havoc return home Friday night to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

