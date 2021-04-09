NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Havoc Beat Bulls in OT

April 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Bulls in Birmingham on Thursday night. After a scoreless first period, Rob Darrar scored his seventh goal of the year to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead. Late in the third, Shane Bednard scored his first goal of the season before the Bulls quickly answered to send the game to overtime. A Birmingham penalty gave Huntsville a man advantage that led to a Nolan Kaiser game-winning goal.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow night in Huntsville against the Ice Bears.

