Havoc Away Game at Macon Postponed

January 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE. AL - The Huntsville Havoc game for January 9 against the Macon Mayhem has been postponed, per SPHL safety protocols.

The League Office is working with both teams on rescheduling the game to a later date.

