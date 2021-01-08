Havoc Away Game at Macon Postponed
January 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE. AL - The Huntsville Havoc game for January 9 against the Macon Mayhem has been postponed, per SPHL safety protocols.
The League Office is working with both teams on rescheduling the game to a later date.
