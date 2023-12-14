Havoc Aquire Larsson

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that the Havoc have acquired F Buster Larsson from the Fayetteville Marksmen for future considerations

Larsson, 25, in his first professional season, has appeared in 11 games between the Birmingham Bulls and Fayetteville Marksmen. Before turning pro, Larsson attended Utica College where he played with Havoc players Jamie Bucell and Brandon Osmundson. He earned 108 points in 96 games with the Pioneers and won three UCHC championships.

The Havoc have also released G Riley Morris.

