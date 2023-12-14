Havoc Aquire Larsson
December 14, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that the Havoc have acquired F Buster Larsson from the Fayetteville Marksmen for future considerations
Larsson, 25, in his first professional season, has appeared in 11 games between the Birmingham Bulls and Fayetteville Marksmen. Before turning pro, Larsson attended Utica College where he played with Havoc players Jamie Bucell and Brandon Osmundson. He earned 108 points in 96 games with the Pioneers and won three UCHC championships.
The Havoc have also released G Riley Morris.
This transaction update is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 14, 2023
- Rivermen, Latinovich Blank Storm in Front of Record 8,700 - Peoria Rivermen
- Havoc Aquire Larsson - Huntsville Havoc
- Roanoke Announces Rescheduled Game at Knoxville - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- New Dates for Postponed Ice Bears Games Confirmed - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Aquire Larsson
- Batman Night Raises $29,669 for St. Jude in Thrilling OT Win
- Osmundson Earns Call Up
- Game Preview
- Morris Joins Havoc