Havoc Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 9, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their training camp roster heading into the 2023-24 season.

With training camp officially starting on Sunday, October 8th, the 20th season of Havoc hockey is right around the corner.

The Havoc's training camp roster boasts a mix of familiar faces and new talent, ready to hit the ice and prepare for the upcoming season. Here's a look at the players who will be attending:

Forwards - Jamie Bucell, Jared Christy, Kyle Clarke, Carter Cowlthrop, Douglas Elgstam, Philip Elgstam, Robbie Fisher, Jake Fuss, Eric Henderson, Jack Jaunich, Cole Reginato, Tucker Scantlebury, Frankie Trazzera

Defense - Brendan Dowler, Colan Fitzgerald, Alex Kielczewski, Mason Palmer, Derek Perl, Dom Procopio

Goaltenders - Conor McCollum, Brian Wilson

For fans eager to catch a glimpse of the team in action, on-ice training camp sessions will be open to the public at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, October 10th - 10 AM to 11:50 AM

Wednesday, October 11th - 10 AM to 11:50 AM

Thursday, October 12th - 10 AM to 11:50 AM

Sunday, October 15th - 9 AM to 10:15 AM

Monday, October 16th - 10:30 AM to 12 PM

Tuesday, October 17th - 10:30 AM to 12 PM

Wednesday, October 18th - 10:30 AM to 12 PM

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.