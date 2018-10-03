Havoc Announce Training Camp Roster and Details

October 3, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc begin the quest to win back-to-back SPHL championships next week when training camp officially begins.

It was a productive signing period for the team, as half of the club is back in black and red for the 2018-19 season.

The Havoc signed 11 different returning players from last year's squad, led by playoff MVP Sy Nutkevitch and fourth year Havoc defenseman Nolan Kaiser. Other Rocket City returners include goaltender Mike DeLaVergne, defenders Derek Perl and Peter Sikalis, and forwards Christian Powers, Tyler Piacentini, Kyle Sharkey, Stephen Hrehoriak, Scott Trask, and Zach Nieminen, who played briefly with the team late last season, but was not on the roster for the playoffs.

Huntsville Head Coach Glenn Detulleo signed 10 rookies who finished their collegiate careers last spring - including Jonathan Lovorn from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Havoc are also bringing in a pair of players from overseas -- Trevor Gerling, who played last year in France and Australia, and Kodi Schwarz, who was in Germany last season.

Detulleo made sure he balanced the rookies with some players with professional experience.

In fact, one player on the training camp roster spent time with Havoc competitors in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season. Ryan Salkeld started the year with the Macon Mayhem and was traded mid-season to the now-defunct Mississippi RiverKings. Defenseman Connor Schmidt joins the team after playing part of last season with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL.

The complete list of players signed to the Havoc camp can be found here.

Despite retiring as a player, the presence of former Havoc defender Stuart Stefan will still be felt this season as he moves from on the bench to behind it as the team's assistant coach. After Huntsville's championship run last season, the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen snapped up Havoc Assistant Coach Jesse Kallechy to lead their team as their new head coach.

Training camp practices for week one will be at the Von Braun Center starting Wednesday, October 10th, and are open to the public. The team will play a home-and-away preseason pair of games against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the end of next week. Huntsville is on the road October 12th, and will host Knoxville at the Huntsville IcePlex on October 13th.

Training camp continues back at the IcePlex on October 15th, and the team's title defense begins on the road against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, October 19th.

On Monday, October 29th at 5 p.m., the Havoc will host their annual "Meet the Team" party, featuring complimentary food and drinks, a chance to meet the players, and season ticket holders can pick up their ticket packages along with their replica 2018 championship rings.

Huntsville plays five games on the road before starting the home schedule against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 9th.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 9th. Follow the Havoc App and social media for details and the full schedule. Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 9th at 10 a.m. at the Von Braun Center and at ticketmaster.com. Season tickets are still available at the Havoc office by calling 256-518-6160, or by visiting the Havoc website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018

Havoc Announce Training Camp Roster and Details - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.