Havoc Announce Summer Auction Challenge

The Huntsville Havoc are excited to introduce the Summer Auction Challenge, with exclusive game day experience bundles up for grabs. This summer, fans will be able to not only bid on their favorite Havoc memorabilia from the 2018-19 season as well as seasons past, but also earn points to compete to win one of three exciting game experiences.

Any bids placed in the Havoc Summer Auction Series, powered by DASH Auction, will earn a point in the challenge, while any winning bid will grant two points. Purchasing raffle tickets will earn one point, while purchasing a 'Buy Now' item will grant two points. The Summer Auction Series will run once weekly through August, or until we run out of memorabilia.

To get straight into the action, or see which auction is live or upcoming, click HERE to be taken to the DASH platform.

A top-5 leaderboard will be posted weekly (with first and last initials only to ensure anonymity), so fans can track their standings throughout the competition. At the end of the series, the top three competitors will get to select from three experience bundles, never before offered by the Havoc.

Fans who participated in the first two summer auctions will have their bids counted in the initial leaderboard. For fans joining the action now, don't worry, there's still plenty of time to rise the ranks.

Pregame Bundle for 4:

High-5 Line - Pump up the guys! High-5 the team as they head onto the ice for warmups & starting lineups announcement.

Benchwarmers - Get chilly! Sit on the bench during warmups.

Photo on Ice - Get your photo taken on the ice or bench following the conclusion of warmups.

Intermission Bundle for 1*:

TOC Shootout - Compete for a chance to win cold hard cash in the famed slapshot challenge!

Knockerball* - Crashed Ice! Compete in the fan favorite Knockerball!

Stack of 5 Chuck-A-Pucks - Win some prizes! Get five Chuck-A-Pucks to toss during the second intermission.

*more than one fan may be able to participate in knockerball, depending on availability.

Ice Suite Bundle for 2:

2-person Ice Suite - Get close to the action! You get two tickets to the 2-person ice suite adjacent to the Zamboni doors.

Meet & Greet with Chaos & Rukus - Hangout with the Mascots! Chaos & Rukus will stop by during the game for chat and photo opportunity.

Bundles are subject to game availability, with high priority given to Summer Auction Series winners. The competitor with the most points at the end of the series will have first pick of experiences, with the second and third place winners to follow in order. Winners will be contacted following the series conclusion to choose an experience.

*Points cannot be combined among multiple users. Points for winning bids will not be counted until payment has processed through DASH.

