Havoc Announce Stuart Stefan as Head Coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced that Stuart Stefan has officially taken over the role of head coach. Stefan, who was previously an assistant coach with the Havoc, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having played for the team from 2011 to 2018.

Havoc owner Keith Jeffries praised Stefan for his dedication and commitment to the team and expressed confidence he would lead the Havoc to continued success in the future.

"We are thrilled to have Stuart take the next step in his career with us." said Jeffries. "He has been an important part of our organization for many years, first as a player and then as an assistant coach."

Stefan's appointment is a testament to the team's commitment to developing talent from within the organization. The Havoc have a strong history of promoting players and coaches from within and giving them opportunities to advance their careers.

"I'm honored to be taking on this new challenge." said Stefan. "I have a deep connection to this team and this community, and I'm excited to help lead us to continued success in the seasons to come."

Former head coach Glenn Detulleo, who had been with the team for 10 seasons, is retiring from head coach and joining the team in the front office. He led the Havoc to two SPHL championships.

"Stu has put in the hours to prepare himself to be an excellent head coach," said Detulleo. "I'm excited to see the team he puts together this off-season for our amazing fans."

The 2023-24 season marks the 20th year of the Huntsville Havoc. They will be announcing their protected list in the coming weeks.

