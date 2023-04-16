Havoc Announce Semi-Final Schedule

Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the SPHL Semi-Final schedule. The Havoc will face off against the Birmingham Bulls.

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at Birmingham - 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 23 at Birmingham - 6:00 pm (if necessary)

