Havoc Announce Semi-Final Schedule
April 16, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the SPHL Semi-Final schedule. The Havoc will face off against the Birmingham Bulls.
Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at Birmingham - 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 23 at Birmingham - 6:00 pm (if necessary)
