Havoc Announce Return to Full Capacity

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce that the Von Braun Center will be back at full capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 Huntsville Havoc season.

Huntsville has been the Southern Professional Hockey League leader for attendance in the past five full seasons and is returning to full capacity following a season that saw the Von Braun Center at limited capacity during the global pandemic.

Keith Jeffries, who has owned the team since 2004, is excited to get back to normal in Rocket City.

"We cannot wait to welcome all of our fans back to the Von Braun Center." stated Jefferies "Our staff has worked hard throughout the pandemic to get to this day and October 15th cannot come fast enough."

In a year like no other, the Havoc made the most of it and finished fourth in the league while ultimately falling to Macon in the President's Cup playoffs. Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan is excited to have a sold-out building back in Huntsville.

"We're excited to be back at full capacity and being surrounded by the best fans in hockey." said Stefan "There's nothing like a fully packed VBC. In those close games, the home ice advantage is real and helps the boys get to the next level of play."

Heading into his tenth season at the helm of the Huntsville Havoc, Head Coach Glenn Detulleo is expecting to get back to normal on-ice and use the fans to help propel them back to the top of the league.

"The fans play a huge part on the on-ice team. If the VBC is rocking and loud, it makes the players feel like they have an extra player out there with them." Detulleo went on to say, "I've known nothing but loud and energetic crowds here and to see it taken away last season was heartbreaking. Opening night will be special for not only us, but more importantly the fans."

The Havoc open their 2021-22 season on October 15th against in-state rival Birmingham. The SPHL has returned to a full schedule and the Havoc will be hosting 28 homes games against each SPHL team including the new Vermillion County Bobcats. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

