Havoc Announce Promotional Schedule

The Havoc will open the season with a magnet calendar giveaway on October 28th for Opening Night. Throughout the season the Havoc will be wearing 14 different specialty jerseys!

Saturday, November 19th will bring the sights and sounds of the Sin City to Huntsville for our first HuntsVegas Night! This year will feature three races with our Small Dog Races, Wiener Dog Races, and fan-favorite Baby Races! Take a trip to Hawkins, Indiana with the Havoc for Upside Down Night and help the gang defeat Vecna! In honor of the five year anniversary of the 2018-19 Championship season, the Havoc welcome back fan favorites to the VBC for our Championship Reunion Nights!

The Havoc will be raising money for multiple charities including the Matt Brown Foundation, Melissa George Neonatal Fund, and more!

Date Promotion Details

Friday, October 28th Opening Night Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports

Thursday, November 3rd Noche de Lobos Diablos Specialty Jersey Auction

Friday, November 18th Princess Night Meet some of your favorite princesses and dress your best to win our costume contest!

Saturday, November 19th HuntsVegas Night What happens in HuntsVegas, stays in HuntsVegas.

Thursday, November 24th Thanksgiving Canned food drive benefitting Manna House + Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, November 25th Star Wars Night Charity Jersey Auction benefitting United Cerebral Palsy

Tuesday, December 6th Awful Night da awfulest nite evr, ya dun seen awful, awfuller, now get ready for awfullest night

Saturday, December 17th Upside Down Night Specialty Jersey Auction

Friday, December 23rd Ugly Sweï»¿ater Night Wear your ugliest sweater for a chance to win our costume contest!

Wednesday, December 28th Faith & Family Night Proudly hosting Exposure Youth Camp!

Friday, December 30th Small Dog Races featuring Peanuts Small Dog Races during 1st and 2nd intermission &

Specialty Jersey Action

Friday, January 6th Superhero Night Charity Jersey Auction benefiting St. Jude

Friday, January 13th Country Night Specialty Jersey Auction

Friday, January 14th Wiener Dog Races 13th Annual Wiener Dog Races

Friday, January 20th Space Night Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, January 21st Chaos' Birthday Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports

Friday, February 3rd Scout Night Ticket Packages for Boy and Girl Scouts

Saturday, February 4th Melissa George Night Charity Jersey Auction benefitting Huntsville Hospital NICU

Friday, February 10th I <3 HSV Night Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, February 11th Adult Jersey Night Adult Jersey Giveaway presented Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC

Sunday, February 19th (5:00pm puck drop) Baby Races 2nd annual Baby Races & Specialty Jersey Auction

Monday, February 20th (1:00pm puck drop) Monday Matinee President's Day Matinee!

Friday, March 10th Nickelodeon Night feat. Double Dare Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, March 11th Trash Pandas Night Trash Pandas and Sprocket in attendance!

Saturday, March 25th Military Night Charity Jersey Auction benefitting Still Serving Veterans

Sunday, March 26th (5:00pm puck drop) Team Poster Night Team Poster Giveaway

Friday, March 31st

Saturday, April 1st Championship Reunion Weekend Members of the 2018 and 2019 SPHL Championship teams will be in attendance!

