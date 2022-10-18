Havoc Announce Opening Night Block Party

The boys are back in town! Your Huntsville Havoc open the 2022-23 home season next Friday, October 28th vs the Birmingham Bulls! The first 2,500 fans through the doors will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

Join us before the game for our Opening Night Block Party from 4pm-6pm next to Propst Arena (next to the locker room and skate lobby entrance). Fans will be able to enjoy live music, help us destroy a Birmingham Bulls smash car, and greet our players on the red carpet as they arrive for Opening Night! Civil Axe Throwing will also be on hand with their mobile axe throwing truck!

Tickets are selling fast for Opening Night and we are trending towards a sellout! Secure yours now by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

