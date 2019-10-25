Havoc Announce New Year of Mediacom Rewards

A new season of Xtream Havoc Rewards kicks off Friday with a 150 point bonus presented by Mediacom.

When logging in to the Official Havoc App presented by Simple Helix, fans will notice a new look in the app. This summer, a significant update was pushed out, increasing user friendliness and features.

To download the app, visit HavocRewards.com

Along with earning points by attending games, fans will also continue to be able to earn weekly point bonuses by patronizing with local sponsors including The Brass Tap, Topgolf, Big Spring Tavern and Humphreys. Along with the aforementioned restaurants, Mediacom will give points to users each week.

PRIZES

This season, the Havoc will continue to offer great prizes like t-shirts, logo pucks, reserved tickets and even specialty night jerseys. There will also be new additions including new game day experiences and merchandise prizes as the season progresses.

PUNCH CARDS

Every time a fan opens the app, they will now be taken to the "Points" tab. In this menu, users can find new point-earning opportunities, as well as upcoming games. Fans can now earn bonus points and exclusive prizes in the form of punch cards. Punch cards are designed to award fans for attending a set number of games throughout the season. Prizes may be an item prize, contest entry, or flat number of points awarded. To see which punchcards are active, click the "Points" tab on the bottom banner in the app.

EVENT CALENDAR

In the events tab, users will see a full month calendar. On the calendar, days with dots have games, and users can now look far into the future. Events for the selected month are listed, unless a day is tapped. Fans can even filter by event tags, showing one tag at a time.

NOTIFICATIONS

One of the more functional additions to this version of the app is the notifications screen inside the menu. This is where any notification that has been sent by the Havoc will live permanently. This includes game updates as well as a new bonus of app-exclusive coupons that will be available to use in our online store at HavocGear.com.

NEW FEATURES ON THE WAY

Later this fall and into the winter, a new poll and trivia system will be active as well as a Fanstrike program that will provide even more opportunities to earn Xtream Rewards points.

150 POINT KICKSTART

Enter the code "HavocReign" in the promo codes section of the app for your bonus to get your season started.

