Havoc Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule
October 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their 2022-23 training camp schedule. All sessions will be hosted at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Saturday, October 15th - 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM
Sunday, October 16th - 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM
Monday, October 17th - 10:00 AM to 11:35 AM
Wednesday, October 19th - 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM
Roster:
Dominick Procopio*
Bryce Ferrell*
Alex Kielczewski*
Jacob Barber*
Tyler Piacentini*
Derek Perl*
Sy Nutkevitch*
Austin Martinsen
Robbie Fisher*
Kyle Clarke*
John Macdonald
Nick Latinovich
Zack Cloutier
Michael Marchesan
Rob Darrar*
Cole Reginato*
Carter Roo*
Sam Turner
*denotes a returning player from the 2021-22 season
