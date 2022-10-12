Havoc Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule

October 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their 2022-23 training camp schedule. All sessions will be hosted at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. Sessions are free and open to the public.

Saturday, October 15th - 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM

Sunday, October 16th - 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM

Monday, October 17th - 10:00 AM to 11:35 AM

Wednesday, October 19th - 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM

Roster:

Dominick Procopio*

Bryce Ferrell*

Alex Kielczewski*

Jacob Barber*

Tyler Piacentini*

Derek Perl*

Sy Nutkevitch*

Austin Martinsen

Robbie Fisher*

Kyle Clarke*

John Macdonald

Nick Latinovich

Zack Cloutier

Michael Marchesan

Rob Darrar*

Cole Reginato*

Carter Roo*

Sam Turner

*denotes a returning player from the 2021-22 season

