Havoc Advance to Second Round of SPHL Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 5-1 in Game 1 of their playoff series on Thursday night at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

Knoxville got on the board first with a power-play goal from Balsamo at 3:39 of the first period, but Huntsville responded quickly with a goal from Fisher at 6:59. In the second period, Huntsville took control with goals from Martinsen (8:10), Martinsen again (10:25, shorthanded), Hunter (13:31), and Palmer (19:23). The third period was scoreless.

Huntsville goaltender Milosek made 20 saves on 21 shots, while Stead stopped 37 of 42 shots for Knoxville.

In Game 2 on Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Huntsville won 3-2 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Darrar scored the first goal of the game for Huntsville at 2:21 of the first period. In the second period, Knoxville took the lead with goals from Salsberry (12:38) and Waxin-Engback (17:25). However, Huntsville came back strong in the third period with goals from Martinsen (6:51) and Fisher (14:27) to secure the victory.

Milosek made 25 saves on 27 shots for Huntsville, while Stead stopped 15 of 18 shots for Knoxville.

The Havoc will play their next playoff game at the Von Braun Center, but their opponent has not yet been determined.

