Havoc Add Pair of Forwards Prior Training Camp

October 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Head coach Glenn Detulleo bolstered the front lines heading into training camp, signing forwards Brett Johnson and Zane Jones.

Johnson had productive in a four year career in the NCAA Division III. The Middletown, New Jersey, native played for Morrisville State College his freshman year before transferring to Lebanon Valley College for his final three years.

Johnson saw few opportunities as a freshman, averaging .27 points per game, but ramped up his production at Lebanon Valley, averaging 1.31 points per game in his time there. As a senior and assistant captain, he tallied 19 points and 21 assists to average over a point and a half per game.

Jones, a native of Alberta, Canada spent the 2018-19 season in Sweden, playing for Visby/Roma. In 33 games, he scored 11 times and assisted on another six. Jones was an aggressive player last season, racking up 83 penalty minutes.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. The first 2,000 fans receive a 2019 SPHL Champions replica ring and a 2019-20 calendar magnet. Single-game tickets go on sale October 1st at 10 a.m. at the Von Braun Center ticket box office and ticketmaster.com.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

