Havoc Acquire DiNicola from Marksmen

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have acquired forward Nick DiNicola from the Fayetteville Marksmen for cash considerations, the team announced Monday.

DiNicola has seen action in both of Fayetteville's opening games, but has yet to tally any points. He has sat in the penalty box for four minutes.

This is DiNicola's first full season in the SPHL, following a four year career at NCAA DIII's Fitchburg State University. In 107 career games, he accumulated 134 points on 37 goals and 97 assists. He also earned captain status his senior season.

To make room on the 19-man roster, the Havoc have released rookie C.J. Hayes.

