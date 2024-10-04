Have No Fear, Danny Vitiello Is Here!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 30 Winner
October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2024
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 10/5/24 - San Antonio FC
- Recession, Rallies and Ronald Reagan: the 1983 Tulsa Roughnecks Season - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Kick off the Final Month of the Regular Season at Home against El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- "Super Danny" Wins Week 30 Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks II Announce Partnership with Forge Fitness - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots SC Partner with Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner - Oakland Roots
- Long-Term Captain Stephen Carroll Signs Multi-Year Extension with Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
- Race to the Playoffs Continues as 901 FC Hosts Oakland - Memphis 901 FC
- Le Rouge Looking to Clinch Playoff Spot on Saturday, on the Road to Charleston Battery - Detroit City FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- "Super Danny" Wins Week 30 Save of the Week
- Homegrown Player Chibi Ukaegbu Earns Call up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team
- Republic FC's Kieran Phillips Named a Finalist for September Fan Vote Player of the Month
- Republic FC and SMUD Honor Local Changemaker with Juntos Leadership Award
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC