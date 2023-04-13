Haug, Lambson, Wielansky Return to Southern Maryland

(Waldorf, MD) With the 2023 season drawing nearer, the Blue Crabs have re-upped with three players featured on the first-half North Division champions from a year ago. The all-defensive duo of Ryan Haug and Mitch Lambson will be returning to Southern Maryland with infielder Michael Wielanksy.

Haug is a 28-year-old backstop from Rohnert Park, California. The strong-armed catcher was on the 2016 University of Arizona team and finished one win short of a national championship. Haug would start his professional career as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2018. In 2022, Haug threw out 31% of baserunners when the rest of the league averaged 20%. Securing him a spot on the Atlantic League Post-Season All-Defensive team. At the plate, he would set a new mark of hit-by-pitches when he got plunked 29 times; this will be Haug's second season in Southern Maryland.

Coming back to Waldorf is another All-Defensive team member, left-handed pitcher Mitch Lambson; he was drafted in 2011 by the Houston Astros coming out of Arizona State. The 10-year-veteran has also been with the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, making it as far as Triple-A for all clubs. The crafty lefty made his Blue Crabs debut in 2019 and posted an impressive 1.35 ERA in just four appearances, Lambson was back in 2022, and in 24 starts, he had a 3.60 ERA, setting down 145 hitters, and went the distance in seven games. Lambson was recognized as the pitcher of the month for August, as he pitched in four games, put together a 0.87 ERA, struck out 28 hitters, and only allowed three earned runs in 31.2 innings.

Michael Wielansky was the first position player to be drafted from the NCAA's Division Three level, as the Houston Astros selected him in the 18th round in 2018. The 26-year-was acquired in a trade with the Long Island Ducks on May 31st, and from there the speedy second baseman soared. The middle infielder left an excellent impression in the first month, as he posted a .365 average and crushed four home runs. The Missouri native played on team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic; in the final game, he picked up a couple of hits against MLB left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are just 15 days from the 15th anniversary season kicking off against the Lancaster Barnstormers. On Saturday, the Crabs will be holding their open tryouts, while on the 22nd, the fans are welcomed into the stadium for the first time this season as the 2023 Fan Fest takes place and fans can pick up their season tickets and check out their Blue Crabs team!

