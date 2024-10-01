Hat's off to Augi!: Indy Eleven's Augustine Williams Is USL Championship Player of the Week

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 30 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Indy Eleven forward Augustine Williams voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick of his career in the league during Indy's 4-0 victory against Miami FC on Saturday night at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

