Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Continues Partnership with Raha

DANBURY, CT - Hat Tricks Youth Hockey (HTYH) and the Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association (RAHA) are partnering to create a premier youth hockey organization in western New England.

The program launched in March and is starting operation for the 2021-22 season. As a part of the program, players will have the opportunity to play hockey in Danbury Arena, while being coached by a staff full of experience.

The goal of the program is not only to develop high-caliber hockey players that can play at the highest levels as they get older, but help young players grow their love for the game of hockey.

On-ice opportunities include exclusive camps, clinics and professional youth coaches as well as unique player-family experiences with professional Hat Tricks players from the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

The leadership staff includes hockey director, Colton Orr. Orr is a former NHL forward with the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He is currently the head coach of the Connecticut Whale, the National Women's Hockey League franchise based in Danbury.

General Manager of the Hat Tricks, Billy McCreary, will assist in overseeing the program. Alongside McCreary will be skills director and youth hockey program director, Sean Sullivan. Sullivan owns Sully's Hockey Academy and brings a lot of experience to the program.

Lou Pedatella will take charge of the HTYH Girls Program. As a longtime coach of the Brewster Lady Bulldogs and lead youth hockey instructor for the New York Rangers, Pedatella will be an asset to help develop young players.

The goaltending coach for the program will be Matt Voity, owner of Voity goaltending and former Division-I goaltending coach.

The program is actively seeking new players to join. Players that join before the start of the season will be eligible for up to a $500 discount.

A registration form can be found at www.danburyhattricks.com/youthhockey.

Contact President of Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Eric Presbrey (epresbrey@ridgefieldhockey.org) with any questions about the program.

