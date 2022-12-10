Hat Tricks Win 7-2 Victory Over Motor City

December 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- After suffering their first regulation loss of the season, Danbury returned home looking for some chicken soup in the form of a win. The Hat Tricks rewarded their fans with possibly their most complete effort of the season over the Motor City Rockers.

The opening period was relatively sedated. The first five minutes went by without an interruption. The game appeared likely to head into the first intermission scoreless until Motor City turned the puck over and Michael Marchesan promptly deposited the puck in the net for a 1-0 intermission lead.

Brendan Sheehan erupted in the second period. He scored two goals within 2:15 of each other in the early portion of the stanza and assisted on Kyle Gonzalez' goal late in the frame, which was Gonzalez' first of the season.

Michael Marchesan added a second goal early in the third period while Dustin Jesseau scored off a Brendan Sheehan feed for a 6-0 Hat Tricks lead and Sheehan's fourth point of the evening.

Immediately as the goal went in, Danbury was assessed two penalties. One for an un-sportsmanlike conduct penalty against Connor Lind and the other a bench minor against Head Coach Billy McCreary. In the ensuing five-on-three power play for Motor City, Josh Colten scored to break the shutout.

Kyle Gonzalez added a second goal to his personally tally to end the Hat Tricks scoring while Dylan Johnson added one more score for Motor City to end the night 7-2 in Danbury's favor.

Ten different Hat Tricks recorded a point. Kody Gibbs doubles his scoring output on the season with three assists.

Gordie Bonnel and Jonny Ruiz both recorded two assists. Jared Yau, Brendan Dowler, and Dmitry

Kuznetsov all added single assists to the scoring effort.

Brian Wilson stopped 23 of 25 shots faced in net.

Trevor Babin stopped 27 of 34 shots in the Motor City net.

Danbury improves to 14-1-1 and stays one point ahead of the Binghamton Black Bears for first place in the Empire Division.

Motor City falls to 12-4-3 and drops to five points back of Columbus for second place in the Continental Division.

The Hat Tricks and Rockers meet tomorrow to conclude their season series. Puck drops at the Danbury Arena at 7PM ET.

