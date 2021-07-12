Hat Tricks Will Host "Meet the Coach" Event at Two Steps

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce our "Meet the Coach" event on Thursday, July 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. at Two Steps Downtown Grille.

At the event, Hat Tricks fans will get their first interaction with new head coach, Dave MacIsaac. Fans will also get to hear MacIsaac's thoughts on taking over behind the bench and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event is open to all Danbury Hat Tricks fans of all ages and will feature a complimentary beverage for every attendee.

MacIsaac is eager to come back to Danbury and meet Hat Tricks fans.

"It will be exciting to get back to Danbury next Thursday and see some familiar faces as well as meet some new fans. I'm really looking forward to it," MacIsaac said.

Fans will be able to stay for dinner and support Two Steps in the process.

Space for the event is limited.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For more information on Two Steps Downtown Grille in Danbury, check their website at www.ciaocateringtwosteps.com.

For more information on the "Meet the Coach" event or Hat Tricks ticket information, contact josh@danburyice.com.

